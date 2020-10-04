Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

