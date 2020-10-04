Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7,637.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,078,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,777,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,171 shares of company stock valued at $24,372,594 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.