SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 29,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 361.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.34 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.