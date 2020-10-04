Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNSS. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,000 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

