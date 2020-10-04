Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.82. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.