Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$15.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.5992264 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

