Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Brookfield Property REIT (NYSE:BPYU) Critical Review

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -11.20% -3.78% -1.93% Brookfield Property REIT 21.04% 15.74% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Summit Hotel Properties and Brookfield Property REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.16%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Brookfield Property REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.04 $82.61 million $1.25 4.31 Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.46 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Brookfield Property REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

