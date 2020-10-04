Streamr Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and approximately $336,907.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

