Stratis Hits One Day Volume of $739,352.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and approximately $739,352.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00003927 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Poloniex, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,981,405 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

