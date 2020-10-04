Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

BABA stock opened at $288.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

