Steve Rai Sells 2,485 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $11,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,255 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $71,088.30.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.74 million. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,831,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

