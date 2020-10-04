Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$13.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC opened at C$11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.