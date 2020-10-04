Stealth Trading Up 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Stealth has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $4,409.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003906 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000933 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029206 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,138,831 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

