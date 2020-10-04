Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 336,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.96% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

