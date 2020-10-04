Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

