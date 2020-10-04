State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 56.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

