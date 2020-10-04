State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. State Auto Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
NASDAQ:STFC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of -0.08.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
