SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $35,690.02

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $35,690.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

