Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE SR opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

