Spiking Price Tops $0.0042 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 102.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spiking has traded 267.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.