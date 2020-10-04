Spectiv (SIG) Price Up 44.9% This Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Spectiv has a market cap of $6,227.73 and $8.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.