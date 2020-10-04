SpaceChain (SPC) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $2,531.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.