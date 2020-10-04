Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Southern National Banc. of Virginia posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,975 shares of company stock worth $111,750. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 127,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

