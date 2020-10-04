SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

