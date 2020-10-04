South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SPFI opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.