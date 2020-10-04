Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NNGRY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

