Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,445 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,811,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,242. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

