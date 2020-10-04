Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 67.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $282,082.83 and approximately $165.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

SNOV is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 363,983,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,793,072 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

