Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

