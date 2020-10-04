SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 2,197,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

PWCDF opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

