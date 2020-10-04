SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Cap Hits $187,921.53

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $187,921.53 and approximately $220.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

