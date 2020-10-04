Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.37 million.Smart Global also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Smart Global stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a PE ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

