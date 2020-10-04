Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

