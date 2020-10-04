SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 550,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 369,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,362. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

