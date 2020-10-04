Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.27 or 0.05307995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

