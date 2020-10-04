Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Sells $102,290.00 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

