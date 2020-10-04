Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $441,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock worth $5,916,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $55,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,290,000 after purchasing an additional 198,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,475,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

