Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.83.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.