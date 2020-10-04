Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

