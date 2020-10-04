SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,599.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,340.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 122,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 3,124.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

