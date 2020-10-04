SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $25,751.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 493,071.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,476,688,680 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

