Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increases By 14.7%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

