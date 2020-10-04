Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Decreases By 12.1%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 1,707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,876.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNPRF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Uniper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Uniper stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

