Short Interest in Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Grows By 16.2%

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.29 on Friday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35.

Get Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.