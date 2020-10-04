Short Interest in Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Grows By 16.2%

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.29 on Friday. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment fund, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

