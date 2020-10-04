Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Drops By 11.9%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of TFFP opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

