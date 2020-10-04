Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Drops By 11.4%

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 811,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,796.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.