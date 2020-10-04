Short Interest in Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Drops By 13.3%

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,775.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

