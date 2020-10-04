Short Interest in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Declines By 11.2%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,336,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 930,775 shares of company stock valued at $53,416,038. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

