Short Interest in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Declines By 11.2%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 109,406 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $5,547,978.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,775 shares of company stock valued at $53,416,038. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of SWAV opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

