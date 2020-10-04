Short Interest in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Declines By 10.9%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 61,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $97,163.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,437,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,251. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Servicesource International by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 82,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SREV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

